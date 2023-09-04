VIDEO: Ghana's Christopher Bonsu Baah receives two yellow cards in six minutes, sees red

Ghanaian young talent Christopher Bonsu Baah faced a challenging weekend on the football pitch as he received a red card during Genk's Belgian Pro League match against Anderlecht, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 15th minute of the game took an unfortunate turn for Baah as he was shown a red card for a second yellow card. Despite his early exit from the match, his team managed to secure a point in front of their home crowd.

However, this disciplinary action comes at a cost for Baah, as he is set to miss the next two games due to suspension. It's a setback for both him and Genk as they navigate their season.

🟥 | Christopher Bonsu Baah krijgt zijn tweede gele kaart. 😧🚿 #GNKAND pic.twitter.com/wiuQ3TrP2F — Eleven Belgium (NL) (@ElevenBeNL) September 3, 2023

The match also featured other Ghanaian players, with Joseph Paintsil leading the attack for Genk, and Francis Amuzu making an impact as he came off the bench to score Anderlecht's goal.

These Ghanaian talents continue to make their mark in the Belgian Pro League, despite the challenges they may face along the way.