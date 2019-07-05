VIDEO: Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng releases another banger "Bella Vita"

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has released his second hip-hop track titled 'Bella Vita'.

The 32-year-old has just ended his short-term deal with Spanish giants Barcelona where he made four total appearances including three in LaLiga.

Boateng joined Barcelona in an $8 million option-to-buy deal but his limited game time prompted the Blaugrana to send him back to Sassuolo.

The Ghanaian is yet to secure a new club after the Neroverdi made it clear that he has no future with them.

The former AC Milan ace has however been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas and Serie A outfit Parma.

Despite having his future unresolved, Boateng has released his second single titled 'Bella Vita', with the video of the song released earlier this week.

He released the song under the stage name ‘PRIN$$ Boateng and featured American R&B singer Ty Elliot.

Watch the video below;