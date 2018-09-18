GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ghana's Kudus Mohammed excited to register debut assist for FC Nordsjaelland

Published on: 18 September 2018
VIDEO: Ghana's Kudus Mohammed excited to register debut assist for FC Nordsjaelland
Kudus Mohammed

Former Ghana U-17 ace Kudus Mohammed provided his maiden assist for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Randers FC in the Danish SuperLig on Saturday.

The 18-year-old set the winning tone for the Wild Tigers at the Right to Dream Park by providing a sleek assist for American-born Nigerian defender Jonathan Amon to open the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game.

A brace from Andreas Skov Olsen and Ulrik Jenssen put Kasper Hjulmand's side in a commanding lead before Mads Aaquist grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

Mohammed took to his Instagram page after the match to express his delight with his exploits in the game.

Glad to get my first assist in pro career. 1st of many & Goals with hard work if God wills (Insha Allah) #kunfayakun😇 #fun❤⚽#shurumyaafikoomi #kudusdream #MK39#iamthatiam✨ #nimanian

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Glad to get my first assist in pro career. 1st of many & Goals with hard work if God wills (Insha Allah) #kunfayakun😇 #fun❤⚽ #shurumyaafikoomi #kudusdream #MK39 #iamthatiam✨ #nimanian

A post shared by Mohammed Kudus (@kudus_mohammed) on

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations