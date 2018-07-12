VIDEO: Happy-looking Majeed Ashimeru signs autographs for St Gallen fans

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was pictured looking relaxed as he undertook his first autograph session for fans of St Gallen ahead of the coming campaign.

Ashimeru, who joined the Swiss side on a season long loan deal from Red Bulls Salzburg, has already established himself as key figure, featuring in all their three games in pre-season - scoring two goals in the process.

His new team were in a particularly embracing mood at headquarters of the club's main sponsor, the St. Galler Kantonalbank, in St. Leonhardstrasse, on Wednesday as fans were treated to autographs and the odd selfie with their favourite St. Gallen superstars.

The former WAFA middleman's performances in pre-season suggest that he is could command a starting berth when the league kicks off on Saturday, July 21.

Watch the video below: