VIDEO: Hearts of Oak CEO Moore predicts Kotoko defeat in Special Competition semis clash

Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore has no doubts his side will put rivals Asante Kotoko to the sword on Sunday in the Special Competition semi-final.

''I don't believe we would lose. We are preparing and planning to win. I'm not a prophet so I'm not going to give you the scoreline, but what I can tell you is that we are preparing and planning to win,'' he said on Asempa FM Sports.

''We are trying to do the 5Ps because perfect planning prevents poor performance so we are doing all we can without the realms of possibility with the single objective of winning.''

The winner of the match will progress to final of the competition which will be used to select Ghana's representative for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.