VIDEO: Hearts of Oak fans boo players despite win over Bechem United to avoid relegation

Published on: 17 June 2024
Hearts of Oak fans expressed their displeasure by booing the players after a narrow 3-2 victory against Bechem United, which secured their Ghana Premier League status.

Despite the win, which prevented the club from being relegated for the first time, fans were unhappy with the team's overall performance and position in the league.

 

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara addressed the fans' concerns, urging them to look forward to major changes and a title challenge next season.

He assured, "Our fans should look forward to our recruitment ahead of next season. We will change so many things. We will battle for the league title next season and not relegation."

He also expressed gratitude to the supporters: "I want to thank all the fans for their support throughout the season. They have always been there for us in good and bad times. Without the fans, we don’t have a team. We need them every time and every moment."

Reports indicate that Hearts of Oak are planning significant recruitment, with several underperforming players expected to be released.

