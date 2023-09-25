VIDEO: Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah motivates teammates during half-time talk in win over Nsoatreman

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, demonstrated his leadership and motivational skills during a halftime talk with his teammates in their recent game against Nsoatreman FC.

Attah's inspirational words played a role in the Phobians' 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

This match marked Attah's second start of the season, having been in the goal during Hearts of Oak's opening day defeat to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. During the halftime break, Attah gathered his teammates and delivered a passionate speech aimed at boosting their morale and teamwork.

"It is teamwork! We have 45 minutes left. If you know you are tired, kindly raise your hand so you can be substituted so another player can fill your place. When we win, we all gain three points. We shouldn't relax; we should keep pressing them," Attah encouraged his fellow players.