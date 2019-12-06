VIDEO: Hearts of Oak holds training in Togo ahead of Etoile Filante clash

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have held their first training in Togo ahead of a friendly clash against Etoile Filante on Friday, December 6, 2019.

The Phobians have intensified their preparations for the 2019/2020 top-flight season as they seek to enjoy a very successful campaign.

Having played a number of low profile and high profile friendly matches in the past month, the team has now shifted their attention to playing against Etoile Filante du Togo in an international friendly.

The match between the two clubs is to provide both managers the chance to assess the strength of their teams before going into the upcoming campaign.

The friendly will be played at Stade Municipal, Lome, Togo and will kick off at 15:00GMT.

Watch the video of Hearts’ first training ahead of the game;

