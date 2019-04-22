GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Hearts of Oak put WAFA loss behind them to prepare for Inter Allies

Published on: 22 April 2019
VIDEO: Hearts of Oak put WAFA loss behind them to prepare for Inter Allies
Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak returned to training on Monday morning after their 3-2 defeat at WAFA yesterday (Sunday). 

The Phobians are back to work to prepare for Inter Allies who have not been impressive in the Special Competition.

Kim Grant and his charges will take consolation from the performance at Sogakope where they looked the better side in both halves.

Hearts of Oak are expected to bounce to winning ways and Inter Allies suffered defeat at home to Ebusua Dwarfs.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations