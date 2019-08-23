VIDEO: Hearts of Oak sign agreement with PrefabEx over Pobiman project

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement Turkish firm Prefabex Modular Building Solutions to take charge over the construction of the Kpobiman Complex Project.
The Kpobiman Ultra Modern Training Complex will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dinning Hall.
Good morning Phobians. Here is a video of the signing of the Pobiman Academy Complex with Turkish firm Prefabex.#AHOSC🔴🌕🔵 pic.twitter.com/l6gPrxIhKt
— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 23, 2019