VIDEO: Hearts of Oak sign agreement with PrefabEx over Pobiman project

Published on: 23 August 2019
Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Project

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement Turkish firm Prefabex Modular Building Solutions to take charge over the construction of the Kpobiman Complex Project.

The Kpobiman Ultra Modern Training Complex will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dinning Hall.

