VIDEO: Hearts of Oak unveil new badge ahead of 107th anniversary

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have unveiled a new badge in order to make the design more digital media-friendly.

The new badge is an evolution of the existing mark paying careful attention to honor the sacred elements of the club’s history including the Oak tree, rainbow colors and the founding year of 1911.

It was designed by UK-based global leader in sports brand consulting and design teamup whose clients include adidas, Arsenal FC, Celtic FC, FIFA, MLS, Tottenham Hotspur, Under Armour and the USL.

The secondary badge adds the Latin phrase, ''virtutem praestate'' for select corporate uses.

Chief Executive Mark Noonan said in a statement: ''Hearts of Oak is an iconic brand in African football and we took great care to preserve that heritage in the new marks.

''That said, in order to thrive in this new digital era, we needed an identity that was cleaner, more dynamic and a symbol of the club’s future ambitions.''

Hearts of Oak are gearing up to celebrate their 107th birthday on Sunday, 11 November 2018.

Watch a short video released on Tuesday on the new Hearts of Oak badge: