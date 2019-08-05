VIDEO: Hearts of Oak unveil new signing Bernard Arthur

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their attack with the signing of former Ghana youth international striker Bernard Arthur.

A club statement read: ''We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Bernard Arthur. The former Ghana youth international has signed a long term contract with our club.''

The WAFA SC graduate has been without a club since terminating his contract with Tanzanian side Azam FC in May last year.

Arthur also had trials with Nejmeh SC of Lebanon last year but could not land a deal.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for Liberty Professionals in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.