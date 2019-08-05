VIDEO: Hearts of Oak unveil new signing Bernard Arthur

Hearts of Oak have bolstered their attack with the signing of former Ghana youth international striker Bernard Arthur.
A club statement read: ''We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Bernard Arthur. The former Ghana youth international has signed a long term contract with our club.''
The WAFA SC graduate has been without a club since terminating his contract with Tanzanian side Azam FC in May last year.
Arthur also had trials with Nejmeh SC of Lebanon last year but could not land a deal.
The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for Liberty Professionals in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.
Double master stroke: @HeartsOfOakGH have signed a good striker in Bernard Arthur.
And the unveiling is top draw by the Ghanaian standards: pic.twitter.com/BoGURsrQhq
— Ridwan .I. Asante (@ridwanasante) August 5, 2019