VIDEO: Heroic welcome for Black Queens following 2024 WAFCON qualification

Black Queens received a heroic welcome at the Kotoka International Airport upon their return from Pretoria, South Africa, where they secured qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team were greeted by the national supporter's union, who sang and danced to celebrate their achievement. Joining the supporters were celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, and radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

The Black Queens qualified for the 2024 Women's AFCON after defeating Namibia in the final round of qualifiers, despite losing the second leg 1-0.

The team's aggregate victory of 3-2 marked a significant achievement, ending their unbeaten streak under new manager Nora Hauptle.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.