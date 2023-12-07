GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Heroic welcome for Black Queens following 2024 WAFCON qualification

Published on: 07 December 2023
VIDEO: Heroic welcome for Black Queens following 2024 WAFCON qualification

Black Queens received a heroic welcome at the Kotoka International Airport upon their return from Pretoria, South Africa, where they secured qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team were greeted by the national supporter's union, who sang and danced to celebrate their achievement. Joining the supporters were celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, and radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

The Black Queens qualified for the 2024 Women's AFCON after defeating Namibia in the final round of qualifiers, despite losing the second leg 1-0.

The team's aggregate victory of 3-2 marked a significant achievement, ending their unbeaten streak under new manager Nora Hauptle.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more