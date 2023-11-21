VIDEO: Highlights of Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni

Black Stars suffered a painstaking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Moroni on Tuesday.

Despite hoping to secure a victory and claim the top spot in Group I, the Black Stars were unable to find the back of the net throughout the match.

Comoros displayed dominance from the start, launching ambitious shots from wide areas. Ghana's best chance came in the sixth minute when Antoine Semenyo, set up by Inaki Williams, narrowly missed the target. Comoros striker Myziane Maolida secured the only goal in the 43rd minute, dribbling and firing home.

Despite second-half substitutions by coach Chris Hughton, Ghana couldn't convert their chances. With this result, Comoros claimed the top spot in Group I, while Ghana sits in the fourth position. Watch the match highlights for a closer look at the intense encounter.

See highlights of the match below