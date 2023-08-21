VIDEO: Highlights of Medeama's narrow victory over Remo Stars in CAF Champions League

Medeama SC secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Nigerian club Remo Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round tie on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghanaian champions made persistent efforts and were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Jonathan Sowah found the net, giving his team the lead.

Despite their early momentum, Medeama couldn't extend their advantage before halftime as Remo Stars displayed a resilient defence.

As the second half commenced, the Nigerian side pushed for an equaliser, intensifying their attacks and challenging Medeama's defence. In the latter stages of the game, Remo Stars gained control and dominated the field.

However, Medeama's defence stood firm against the late threats until the final whistle, allowing them to head into next week’s second leg with a slim advantage.

See highlights of the game below.