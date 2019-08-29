VIDEO: Hiram Boateng's goal and assist for MK Dons in 4-1 win over Southend United in Carabao Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng scored and provided an assist for MK Dons in their 4-1 win over Southend United to advance in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
