VIDEO: How ex-Ghana star Raphael Dwamena collapsed and died during league match in Albania

In a heartbreaking turn of events, 28-year-old Raphael Dwamena, the former Black Stars forward, tragically passed away today while representing his club, FK Egnatia, in a match against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.

The match, which had kicked off at 12:30 GMT, took a devastating turn when Dwamena collapsed on the field in the 24th minute. It has been reported that he suffered a heart attack during the game.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Albanian journalist Enrico, and it sent shockwaves through the football community.

Raphael Dwamena was a promising talent and a former member of the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars who scored two goals in his debut and went on to make seven more appearances.

Dwamena had previously received a diagnosis of a longstanding heart issue, and he experienced a cardiac arrest during a crucial OFB Cup round of 16 match against TSV Hartberg two years ago. This incident had a profound impact on European football, as it brought the game to a halt.

At the age of 26, Dwamena, despite the heart scare that left his teammates and opponents deeply concerned, maintained that his life was not in jeopardy.

While on the field, the forward suddenly clutched his chest, and shortly afterward, he collapsed near the substitute's bench, letting out agonizing cries. The game was ultimately canceled after a brief interruption.

The forward has gone on to feature for Swiss side BSC Old Boys and KF Egnatia in Albania where he last featured before passing on.

Watch video below: