VIDEO: How Jonathan Mensah helps orphans in Ghana

Published on: 28 March 2019
Beyond the Stands goes international as host Jillian Sakovits accepts an invitation from Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah to join him in Accra, Ghana to experience first-hand how the Jonathan Mensah Foundation helps children and orphans in his hometown.

Jonathan’s work in Ghana is never finished.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW 

 

 

 

Credit: Mlssoccer.com

