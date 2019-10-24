VIDEO: Idrissu Baba talks about Ghanaian culture, hospitality, his idol and future goals

One of the Ghanaian players making a lot of waves in Europe this season has been Real Mallorca's midfielder Idrissu Baba.

The swashbuckling midfielder, who idolizes former Chelsea player Michael Essien has been speaking about his time in Spain, the Ghanaian culture and his future goals.

Speaking on the media channel of The Vermilions, the 22-year old says he wants to follow the foot steps of Michael Essien.

Baba also waded in the Ghana jollof-Nigeria jollof debate, where he stated emphatically the Ghanaian delicacy is the best among any other.

Watch video below: