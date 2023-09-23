GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Inaki Williams' goal highlights Athletic Club's 2-0 victory over Alaves

Published on: 23 September 2023
VIDEO: Inaki Williams' goal highlights Athletic Club's 2-0 victory over Alaves

Inaki Williams displayed his prowess on the field by registering his third goal of the Spanish La Liga season, leading Athletic Bilbao to a victorious performance against Deportivo Alaves on Friday evening.

The talented Black Stars forward not only found the back of the net but also provided an assist that contributed to Athletic Club's 2-0 triumph at the Estadio Mendizorrotza.

Williams made his mark early in the game, opening the scoring for Bilbao in the 18th minute with a superb finish, capitalizing on a setup from midfielder Mikel Vesga. His goal set the tone for a memorable performance by the team.

The goal was William's third of the season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more