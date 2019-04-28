GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Inter Allies coach Umit Turmus vows to beat Hearts of Oak in Tema

Published on: 28 April 2019
VIDEO: Inter Allies coach Umit Turmus vows to beat Hearts of Oak in Tema
Inter Allies

Inter Allies coach Umit Turmus has promised to beat Hearts of Oak in the reverse fixture of their Special Competition on Sunday.

Eleven Is To One host the Phobias at the Tema Sports Stadium determined to avenge the 2-0 defeat in the first leg last Wednesday.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations