VIDEO: Inter Allies coach Umit Turmus vows to beat Hearts of Oak in Tema

Inter Allies coach Umit Turmus has promised to beat Hearts of Oak in the reverse fixture of their Special Competition on Sunday.
Eleven Is To One host the Phobias at the Tema Sports Stadium determined to avenge the 2-0 defeat in the first leg last Wednesday.
We’ve watched and a analyzed the first game with Hearts of Oak, what we did right and what we did wrong.
We’ve seen the mistakes and won’t repeat them.
