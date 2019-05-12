VIDEO: Ire Ebusua Dwarfs fans assault referee after loss against Hearts of Oak in Special Competition

Fans of Ebusua Dwarfs thronged the pitch following a 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Special Competition on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Albert Hammond scored just five minutes into the game to put the Crabs in the lead before former player Christopher Bonney leveled twelve minutes later.

Manaf Umar's second half goal was enough to secure all three points for the Rainbow club.

In the wake of the game, dozens of Dwarfs players and supporters expressed their disappointment in officiating as they took the laws into their hands by chasing the referee out of the pitch.

According to reports some Hearts of Oak supporters were not spared by the angry Dwarfs fans.

Watch the video below;

Reports of mad scenes at the Cape Coast stadium where Hearts beat Dwarfs 2-1 in #NcSpecialRampaging fans attacking officials etc. Oh Lawwwd when. pic.twitter.com/qfYjTVw0SY

— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 12, 2019

The victory helped the Phobians maintain their position at the summit of the table in Zone B.