VIDEO: Ishmael Yartey scores third goal in a row in Finland with stunning strike against Inter Turku

Former Black Starlets captain Ishmael Yartey continues to shine in Finland after netting a blistering goal in KPV Kokkola's defeat to Inter Turku on Monday evening.

The free scoring winger netted in the 80th minute but his goal could not rescue the travelling side, who conceded late to travel back with a defeat.

Timo Furuholm opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute for Inter Turku after some early pressure from the Blue and Blacks.

Following longs spells without a goal, Yartey produced magic out of nothing with a stunning leveler in the 80th minute.

But KPV Kokkola could not hold their equalizer for long after conceding with three minutes left through a Connor James Ruane strike.

Compatriot Anthony Annan played a part for Inter Turku.

Watch Video Below: