Published on: 18 August 2019
VIDEO: Issah Abass registers first goal for FC Utrecht in Eredivisie draw at Feyenoord
Abass Issah celebrating his first goal for FC Utrecht

Ghana youth striker Issah Abass scored his first goal for FC Utrecht in their 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on Sunday in the Eredivisie. 

The 20-year-old intercepted a pass inside his half and raced like a hare- outwitting a defender close to the box before firing a low shot past the Feyenoord.

It was a 9th minute opener at the  Stadion Feijenoord.

But Ridgeciano Haps equalized for the hosts in the 51st minute.

Abass joined FC Utrecht this summer on loan from German side Mainz 05 and has played in all three league matches.

 

