GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: Jeffrey Schlupp nets first league goal for Crystal Palace against Burnley

Published on: 30 November 2019
VIDEO: Jeffrey Schlupp nets first league goal for Crystal Palace against Burnley
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 30, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday. 

Wilfred Zaha shot the Eagles in front with a sleek finish on the strike of half time.

With the Clarets pushing for the equalizer in the second half, Roy Hodgson made tactical changes by introducing Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp in the 59th and 69th minute respectively.

The changes yielded as Schlupp powered in a powerful low shot into the far post in the 78th minute.

Schlupp’s compatriot Jordan Ayew was replaced with Christian Benteke in the 86th minute of the match.

Schlupp has scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 appearances for the club this term.

Watch Schlupp’s first goal of the seas son below;

https://youtu.be/3x0rrDfmC1E

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments