VIDEO: Jeffrey Schlupp nets first league goal for Crystal Palace against Burnley

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday.

Wilfred Zaha shot the Eagles in front with a sleek finish on the strike of half time.

With the Clarets pushing for the equalizer in the second half, Roy Hodgson made tactical changes by introducing Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp in the 59th and 69th minute respectively.

The changes yielded as Schlupp powered in a powerful low shot into the far post in the 78th minute.

Schlupp’s compatriot Jordan Ayew was replaced with Christian Benteke in the 86th minute of the match.

Schlupp has scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 appearances for the club this term.

Watch Schlupp’s first goal of the seas son below;

https://youtu.be/3x0rrDfmC1E