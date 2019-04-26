VIDEO: Jeffrey Schlupp shortlisted for Crystal Palace Goal of the Season

Jeffrey Schlupp's goal against Manchester City is one of NINE shortlisted for the Crystal Palace FC Goal of the Season.

The Ghana international fired home into the bottom corner from inside the box on 22 December, 2018.

It was the equalizer for the Eagles who went on to win 3-2 at the Etihad in a shock result.

The club announced the shortlist on Wednesday.

Zaha v Fulham (A) 11 Aug Zaha v Huddersfield (A) 15 Sep Townsend v Burnley (H) 1 Dec Milivojevic v Leicester (H) 15 Dec Schlupp v Manchester City (A) 22 Dec Townsend Manchester City (A) 22 Dec Townsend v Liverpool (A) 19 Jan Batshuayi v Burnley (A) 2 Mar Zaha v Burnley (A) 2 Mar

Fans will have to vote for the best with the award due to be presented at the club's End of Season Awards at Boxpark in Croydon on Tuesday 30th April.

Watch all the goals for your consideration before you vote: