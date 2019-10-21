VIDEO: Jeremie Frimpong provides assist as Celtic thump Ross County 6-0 in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong marked his Scottish Premiership debut with an assist as Celtic recorded a thumping 6-0 victory Ross County on Saturday.

It was a mesmerising display by Frimpong who assisted Celtic's fifth goal and was generally a nuisance down the right-hand side.

The win took Celtic to the summit of the standings after nine games.

The 18-year-old switched from Manchester City to Celtic in September in search of more first-team opportunities.

Thus far he has made two appearances for the Scottish giants.