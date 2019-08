Striker John Antwi scored two goals as Pyramids FC beat Haras El-Hodood 2-0 on Friday in the Egyptian Cup quarter-final clash.

Antwi's opener was a spot-kick early on in the second half.

Three minutes into the second stanza, Pyramids won a penalty kick and Antwi was at hand to find the back of the net.

His second came after 70 minutes when he thumped in a belter past goalkeeper Ahmed El-Saadany.

Pyramids will face now face Petroject in the semi-final.

Watch video below: