GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

VIDEO: Jonathan Mensah sends special message to San Jose Earthquakes fans

Published on: 23 February 2023
VIDEO: Jonathan Mensah sends special message to San Jose Earthquakes fans

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is eager to meet the San Jose Earthquakes fans after completing his move to the franchise.

The veteran defender joined San Jose in February 2023 after five season with Columbus Crew. Mensah captained Columbus Crew to the 2020 Major League Soccer triumph.

His move to San Jose has left some fans of the Gold and Blacks disappointed while supporters of the Blue and Blacks are excited ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

"Hi Quakes fans, Jonathan Mensah here, can't wait to see you," he said in a new video.

 

Mensah has started pre-season with San Jose ahead of the 2023 MLS regular season. He is expected to play a key role for San Jose this season.

His move to San Jose could see him extend his stay for the 2024 campaign.

San Jose Earthquakes will begin the 2023 season with a game against former champions Atlanta United.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more