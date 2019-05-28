GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Jordan Ayew training alone to boost fitness for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 28 May 2019
Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew continued training in post-season to boost his fitness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, is not leaving anything to chance during this holiday period.

Ayew struggled for regular game time in the just ended English Premier League, where he managed 14 league  appearances and scored one goal.

He has been named in Ghana's provisional 29-man squad set to embark on a pre-tournament camping in Dubai, UAE.

The Swansea City-owned player hopes to be in the best of shapes before meeting up with his international teammates in the Gulf state.

Ayew is set to make his fourth Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

 

 

No shortcuts to success. #afcon2019 #ghana 🙏🏼

Comments

