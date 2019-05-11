GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Jose Mourinho describes how Sulley Muntari mimicked him at Inter Milan

Published on: 11 May 2019
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described how Ghana international Sulley Muntari imitates him in Inter Milan's dressing room. 

The pair worked together during Jose Mourinho's time at the Italian club, where both achieved many success in Milan, including a treble winning feat in the 2009/10 season.

According to Mourinho, Muntari was also hidden to mimic him and there was a time he found out.

The Portuguese adds he made Muntari do an imitation of him in-front of his teammates ahead of their Coppa Italia final against Roma.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

