VIDEO Joseph Aidoo heads crucial equaliser for Celta against Getafe

Celta Vigo snapped a three-match losing streak when Joseph Aidoo equalised in the 89th minute against Getafe on Monday night.

The Sky Blues moved two points clear of the relegation zone in LaLiga as a result of the draw at the Estadio de Balaidos.

Ünal's thunderbolt from nearly 30 yards that flew into the left corner gave Getafe the lead on the stroke of halftime.

But Celta Vigo scored a crucial equaliser just as all seemed lost. Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

Watch below the Ghana international's first ever LaLiga goal.