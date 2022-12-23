VIDEO: Joseph Aidoo nets powerful header as Celta Vigo cruise to victory in Copa Del Rey

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo marked his return from the World Cup in Qatar with a goal for Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday night to progress to the next round.

The central defender was among the scorers as the La Liga side easily beat lower-tier club Gernika Club with a 3-0 scoreline.

Spanish forward Carles Perez scored to put Celta ahead after 30 minutes with a beautiful goal from the edge of the box after a pass from Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Aidoo in his first competitive match for Celta after the World Cup got his head on a precise corner kick from midfielder Franco Cervi to double the lead ten minutes after restart.

American midfielder Luca de la Torre completed the victory for the Sky Blues with a fine finish in the 68th minute of the match.

Aidoo has now scored twice in 15 appearances in the La Liga and Copa Del Rey this season.

Watch video below: