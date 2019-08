Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has expressed delight in making a winning home debut for Rizespor.

The 25-year old played the entire duration for Çaykur Rizespor as they beat Sivasspor 2-1 at the Yeni Rezi Sehir stadium.

Attamah, who was deployed in midfield was solid as a rock as Rizespor continue their good start to the campaign.

Below is the video;