VIDEO: Joseph Paintsil is being snubbed due to his affiliation with me- Osei Palmer 

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Osei Palmer says Genk star Joseph Paintsil has been struggling to command a place in the Black Stars due to his affiliation with him.

The 24-year-old despite his impressive form has been dropped from Ghana's final squad for the World as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The news about his exclusion has been met with a lot of criticisms from the sporting public due to his top form.

Palmer, a former Ghana FA Executive Council member in an interview said he doesn’t know what it will take to get Paintsil to be a constant in the senior national team.

”Sometimes it hurts when I see how he’s being treated in the national team”, Palmer said on the Happy World Cup dialogue aired on e.TV Ghana.

“We watched the AFCON and he was one of the best players , yet he sat out the next two games.

”I’ve reached a conclusion that he’s being snubbed because of his affiliation to me", he added

Coach Otto Addo is set to submit his final squad to FIFA on November 10, 2022.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H of the tournament.