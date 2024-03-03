VIDEO: Joseph Paintsil opens MLS goal account; provides two assists as La Galaxy win at San Jose

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored his first Major League Soccer goal on Saturday, 2 March 2024, as La Galaxy beat San Jose Earthqukes 3-1 on the road.

The Designated Player was only making his second appearance for the club he joined last last month February from Belgian giants Genk.

The Ghana international smashed from inside the box after Mark Delgado had released him with a fine pass.

Paintsil gave La Galaxy the lead in the 18th minute and just before the first half whistle, he squared a ball for Dejan Joveljic to finish home from inside the area to make 2-0.

Three minutes after the break, the former Tema Youth player was the service man for Riqui Puig to score the third goal.

Paintsil was replaced after 63 minutes by Gabriel Pec.

Watch Joseph Paintsil's first MLS goal

Watch Joseph Paintsil first assist