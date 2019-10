Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a brace for Fiorentina in their 4-1 win over Pistoiese in the Melani stadium derby.

The Ghanaian international was impressive for his side as they eased past the Serie C side in the game.

Boateng was adjudged the man of the match after the game and has received praises from his coach Vincenzo Montella.

Watch video below: