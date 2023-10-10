GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Kalo Ouattara's header secures first win of the season for Asante Kotoko

Published on: 10 October 2023
Kalo Ouattara emerged as the hero for Asante Kotoko, scoring a late winner to secure their first victory of the campaign against Accra Lions.

Kotoko entered the game with just two points from their previous outings, placing mounting pressure on coach Prosper Ogum. The late goal was met with jubilation, with Ogum himself sprinting from the bench to join his players in their celebratory embrace.

The match appeared to be heading for a goalless stalemate, but Kotoko’s relentless pressure paid off. However, Accra Lions will be left ruing their missed opportunity, especially their goalkeeper Daniel Afful, who mistimed a crucial cross, leaving Ouattara with an open net to score.

 

