VIDEO: Kamaldeen Sulemana shines in Southampton's victory over Millwall

Published on: 08 November 2023
Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana produced one of his best performances for Southampton this season as they defeated Millwall in the English Championship.

The pacy and tricky winger was a menace down the flanks for Millwall defenders as they struggled to keep him mute.

The Saints secured a last-gasp win after Ryan Fraser scored in injury time as Southampton continued their pursuit of a quick return to the top-flight.

In a video shared by Southampton, the 21-year-old took on his markers with ease. Sulemana embarrassed a Millwall defender with a cheeky nutmeg in his box.

Having missed several games at the start of the season due to injury, the former Stade Rennais attacker has rediscovered the form that saw him make a record transfer to the St Mary's.

Sulemana has provided three assists in ten games since his injury comeback.

Watch video below:

 

 

