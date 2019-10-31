GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 October 2019
VIDEO: Kassim Adams scores winner for Fortuna Dusseldorf in DFB Pokal
Kasim Nuhu

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu was in target for Fortuna Düsseldorf in DFB Pokal 2-1 victory over Erzgebirge Aue on Wednesday night.

Florian Krüger gave Erzgebirge Aue a shock advantage in the 12th minute of the game.

But Düsseldorf fought back to equalize courtesy Rouwen Hennings’ 45th minute penalty.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Kasim Nuhu popped up from nowhere to bullet in the winning goal for Düsseldorf.

Düsseldorf has now progressed to the next stage of the German Cup.

Watch video below: 

 

 

