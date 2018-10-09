VIDEO: Kayserispor ace Bernard Mensah talks up 'aggressive and physical' Turkish top-flight

Kayserispor midfielder says playing in the Turkish Super Lig is difficult in comparison to the Portuguese and Spanish top-flights.

The 23-year-old is on loan from Atletico Madrid and has been regular for Anatolian Stars.

He has scored one goal in eight league appearances.

Mensah's surge in form has helped chart his way back into the Ghana squad after a three-year absence.

''In Portugal, the style of play is different from Spain and also from Turkey. Turkey is more aggressive and more physical because it's not that easy to play in Turkey,'' the former WAFA player told OMY TV

''When I was in Portugal and also in Spain, I thought it was a bit easier to play in Turkish but it wasn't. Playing in Turkey is very difficult and totally different from the league I have been (in) because when I was on loan at Getafe, it was a bit different because it was like more of possession and more tactical.

''The way they [Spain] play is a bit different from the Turkish people and we all know that it's one of the best leagues in the world [the Spanish La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world] and it was a very good experience to play there.''