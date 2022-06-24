VIDEO: Kevin-Prince Boateng offers Hertha Berlin fans 2,023 free kebabs after signing new contract

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng offered to share 2,023 free kebabs to celebrate his contract extension with Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

The enigmatic midfielder is staying in Berlin for another year and has come up with an unusual way to celebrate.

As part of the announcement accompanying his new contract, the former Ghana international was filmed in a kebab van making a delicious promise to fans.

To make his promise, Boateng has teamed up with the Hakiki kiosk - a popular food outlet in Berlin's Wedding district where the 35-year-old grew up - and the tag line "still hungry."

Chichinga for free 🤣 This is how @HerthaBSC_EN announced Kevin Prince Boateng's contract extension 👏🏾 #GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/izunIahu2I — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) June 24, 2022

Hertha Berlin's director of sport, Fredi Bobic revealed that the club decided to extend the contract of Boateng due to his performance in the relegation playoff last season.

Boateng, 35, put in a battling display to help Hertha win last month’s play-off, second leg at Hamburg 2-0, which guaranteed survival.

“We have seen the importance Prince has in our team, not only in the relegation (play-off),” Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic said on Wednesday.

“He leads by example and pulls everyone along.

“These are exactly the qualities we need in the coming season.”

He had been left on the bench for Hertha’s 1-0 home defeat in the first leg.

The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.

He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.