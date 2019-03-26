VIDEO: Kevin Prince Boateng plays the 90 minutes challenge at Barcelona, names himself as best player in history

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng became the latest member of the Barcelona team to participate in the 90 seconds challenge.

The on-loan Sassuolo star answered quick fire questions in 90 seconds, and outrageously named himself as the best ever player in history.

The striker joined Barcelona during the winter transfer window but has struggled to break into the first team, playing only two games for the club.

Despite, the difficult start to his career in Catalonia, the 32 year old is confident of playing a key role at the tale end of the season, with the Catalans engaged in three competitions.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW