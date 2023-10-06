VIDEO: Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals details of 2014 World Cup exit from Black Stars

Former Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up about the circumstances that led to his expulsion from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup.

Boateng, along with Sulley Muntari, was removed from the squad following a heated exchange with Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials on the eve of Ghana's final group game against Portugal.

In an interview with Vibe with Five, Boateng explained that he criticized GFA officials for what he perceived as mistreatment of the players. His candid critique did not sit well with the GFA management committee.

"I got kicked out from the national team and Schalke in the same season," Boateng recalled. "We had a meeting, and I criticized them, and I said, 'they can't treat us like that' because we know how much they make, and they should invest in the organization [and] give the players the money they deserved."

"They didn't like that, and they kicked me out," he continued, adding that he received a letter under his door at 6 in the morning on the day of the crucial match against Portugal. The letter instructed him to leave the team hotel within 15 minutes and surrender his cards, officially terminating his participation in the tournament.

Boateng claimed that despite his actions in favor of the team's interest, his teammates did not show support. He said, "No one [spoke]. I wasn't fighting for myself. I was fighting for the team. I saw them while going out with my luggage, and it was the worst moment. I said to [Muntari], the real team will say 'we are all not playing.'"

Ghana went on to lose the crucial match against Portugal 2-1, ultimately exiting the 2014 World Cup in the group stage with just one point.