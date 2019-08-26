VIDEO: Kevin-Prince Boateng scores for Fiorentina in thrilling loss against Napoli

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng got off the mark as Fiorentina bowed to a 4-3 defeat to Napoli in Saturday's opening Serie A fixture.

Boateng, who joined the Florence-based outfit on a two-year deal this summer, replaced Duan Vlahovic in the 61st minute to make his league debut for Vincenzo Montella's side.

The 32-year-old made an instant impact following his introduction and drew Fiorentina level with his maiden strike in the 65th minute.

His effort was not enough to earn the hosts a point at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Lorenzo Insigne bagged his brace two minutes later.

Watch Boateng’s goal below;

