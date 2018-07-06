VIDEO: Kevin Prince Boateng thanks Frankfurt after joining Sassuolo

Ghana International Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed gratitude to German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt following his return to Italy.

The former AC Milan forward joined serie A side Sassoulo on a two year deal on Thursday after a season with Frankfurt.

The 31 year old spent 12 months with the Eagles where he helped them win the DFB Pokal, playing an instrumental role in the finals as he assisted Croatia forward Ante Rebic for the opener.

Frankfurt finished the season on 8th position with Coach Niko Kovac joining Bayern Munich.

Below is the video of Boateng thanking Frankfurt

Boateng will immediately join Sassuolo as they begin preseason after spending holidays at the Island of Ibizia in Spain.