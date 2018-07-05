VIDEO: Kevin Prince Boateng's best goals at A.C Milan

Ahead of Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng's imminent move to Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, below is a compilation of some of his best goals at AC Milan.

Kevin Prince Boateng has agreed contract terms with Italian side Sassuolo, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boateng joined Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of last season's campaign, helping them to a shock victory over Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final.

The 31-year-old's impressive display for the Eagles has attracted interest from a host of clubs.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Ghana international, who had had two separate spells with AC Milan, will return to the Serie A after agreeing a three-year deal with Sassuolo.

Once the final details of the deal with Frankfurt are agreed, the Ghanaian will be officially announced as a Neroverdi player.

He helped AC Milan clinch the Scudetto in the 2010-11 season.