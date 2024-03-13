VIDEO: Kotoko fans boo coach and players after loss to Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko's hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League title were dealt a significant blow on Wednesday night, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The loss was met with fierce criticism from fans, who booed coach Prosper Ogum and his players off the field.

Despite creating numerous chances, Kotoko were on the losing side as Lions capitalised on their clinical counterattacks. Blessing Dankwah and Dominic Amponsah both scored for Lions, with Kalo Ouattara and Bernard Somuah providing the consolation goals for Kotoko.

The defeat marks Kotoko's second consecutive loss, leaving them six points behind the league leaders. F

ans are growing increasingly concerned about the team's recent struggles, particularly given their strong finish to the first half of the season.

Ogum and his players face a daunting task in their upcoming fixtures, as they look to get their title challenge back on track.

With fan expectations running high, the pressure is mounting on the team to deliver results and prove their worth as championship contenders.