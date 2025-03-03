VIDEO: Kotoko PRO speaks on court proceedings as Braima’s girlfriend appears again

Asante Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, has shed light on the latest court proceedings involving Grace Siaw, the alleged girlfriend of Braima, a key suspect in the murder of Nana Pooley.

Siaw appeared in court for the second time on Monday, March 3, as legal arguments over jurisdiction delayed her bail application.

Speaking on the matter, Duku confirmed that Siyang was arrested on February 22 for allegedly aiding Braima’s escape from the country.

According to police investigations, she hid the fugitive between February 4 and February 17, provided him with financial assistance, and helped him flee to Senegal via CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

“She was arraigned before court on February 25 and has since been in police custody,” Duku revealed. “Her lawyers filed for bail, but the application couldn’t be moved today because the Attorney General’s office challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear it.”

Duku further explained that the same jurisdictional challenge also affected the bail application of three other accused persons linked to the case. The presiding judge has set Tuesday, March 4, for a ruling on the jurisdiction matter, after which the court will decide on the bail applications.

“If the ruling favours the Attorney General, the court cannot hear the bail application. If it goes the other way, then the hearing can proceed,” he added.

With Braima still on the run, authorities continue efforts to track him down while legal proceedings unfold.

Pooley was stabbed to death in early February during Kotoko's league defeat to Nsoatreman in Nsoatre and will be buried on March 6.