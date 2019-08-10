VIDEO: Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako begins personal training after lengthy injury lay-off

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako has started personal training after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The nimble footed player has been out since picking an injury in last season's CAF Confederation Cup match against Nkana FC in Zambia.

The player missed the rest of the competition as the Reds were eliminated from the group stages.

He also missed the GFA NC Special Competition because of the injury.

However, the former Wa All Stars and Karela United player has started individual training as he continues his recovery.

His return is seen as good news for the Porcupine Warriors who begin the CAF Champions League campaign today in Nigeria.

Baako could be passed fit for the second leg in a fortnight time.

Watch Video below.